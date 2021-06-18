England Scotland streaming and live TV: where to see the 2021 Europeans match

ENGLAND SCOTLAND STREAMING TV – Tonight, Friday 18 June 2021, at 9 pm England and Scotland will compete in London for the second day of the group stage of the 2021 European Football Championships (Euro 2020). In the stands about 15 thousand fans, reduced capacity due to the health emergency. Where to see England Scotland live on TV or live streaming for free? Sky Sports? Mediaset? Rai? Below is all the information in detail:

On TV

The match valid for the 2021 European Football Championships between England and Scotland will be visible in clear and completely free on Rai 1 (digital terrestrial channel 1 or 501) and via satellite on Sky Sport channels. The kick-off of the match is scheduled at 9 pm today, Friday 18 June 2021. Expected (on both goals) ample pre and post game.

England Scotland live stream

We have seen where to see it on TV, in streaming the England Scotland match will be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the programs, films and games broadcast on Rai via PC, tablet and smartphone, and on the one reserved for Sky, SkyGo subscribers. There are also many other sites that will broadcast the game in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. In summary:

Game: England-Scotland

England-Scotland Date: Friday 18 June 2021

Friday 18 June 2021 Schedule: 21

21 TV channel: Rai 1, Sky Sport

Rai 1, Sky Sport Streaming: RaiPlay.it, SkyGo

THE GROUP

The probable formations

We have seen where to see the 2021 England Scotland European Football Championship match, but what are the probable formations of the match? Here they are:

England (4-3-3): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Trippier; Phillips, Rice, Mount; Foden, Kane, Sterling

Scotland (3-4-2-1): Marshall; Hendry, Hanley, Cooper; O’Donnell, Armstrong, McTominay, Robertson; McGinn, Fraser; Dykes.

ALL THE NATIONALS CALLED UP