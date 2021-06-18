This Friday we will experience a unique match, a duel with more than a century old. Fate has wanted the teams of England and Scotland to be in the same group of the Eurocup. The oldest rivalry in the world of football comes to the scene on a mythical field like Wembley in a match that will go down in history.
This will be the second time that both teams meet at a European Championship. The first and so far only confrontation was in the 1996 edition, played precisely in England, where the English won 2-0 with goals from Alan Shearer and Paul Gascoigne.
MEETING INFORMATION
When is England v Scotland? The duel will be played this Friday, June 18, starting at 9:00 p.m. Spanish time (2:00 p.m. in Mexico and 4:00 p.m. in Argentina).
Where is the England – Scotland? The match will be played at Wembley Stadium in London with a capacity to accommodate 90,000 spectators. However, due to capacity restrictions due to the Coronavirus, only 25% of the total will be able to enter, some 22,500 people.
On which TV channel does England – Scotland broadcast? On Spain The game can be followed through Telecinco. On Mexico it will be broadcast by Sky HD. On Argentina, chili, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru Y Venezuela it will be seen on DIRECTV Sports. And in USA ESPN, futboTV, TUDN or PrendeTV.
Where can I watch England – Scotland online? For those who prefer to see it in streaming they can do it in Spain through Mitele Plus. On Mexico via Blue To Go Video Everywhere, at Argentina, chili, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru Y Venezuela through DIRECTV Play Deportes. And in USA on ESPN App, TUDN.com.
What was the last result between England and Scotland?
The last time these two teams met on a pitch was in the qualifying phase for the 2018 World Cup. The match was played on June 10, 2017 and ended in a draw (2-2). Alexander Oxlade-Chamberlain and Harry Kane were England’s top scorers while Leigh Griffiths scored a double for Scotland.
LAST NEWS
ENGLAND
Gareth Southgate’s team debuted in the tournament taking revenge on Croatia after the elimination in the semifinals of the last World Cup in Russia. England took a narrow victory over Sterling’s lone goal and made a good impression on their aspirations to lift the title in the grand final on 11 July. With that victory, England are second in group D with three points, the same as the Czech Republic, and if they win today they could already be mathematically qualified for the next round.
The bad news in England is the loss of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale who had a hip problem and has been replaced by Ramsdale. The rest will be available to the coach and we will have to be aware of Jack Grealish, whom the fans want to see already in the starting lineup.
SCOTLAND
The Scottish team led by Steve Clarke lost 0-2 to the Czech Republic on their return to a European Championship after a 25-year absence. The last time they participated in the final phase was in England 1996. That defeat by two goals leaves the Scots at the bottom of the groups, with 0 points, just like Croatia and a defeat on the day could leave them with no options to be in the second round. final.
For this match changes are expected in the starting eleven compared to the match against the Czech Republic. The Scottish fans are asking for the starting entry of the young Chelsea player, Billy Gilmour, although it is unlikely that Clarke will fulfill their wishes and leave from the bench.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
England: Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Trippier, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane
Scotland: David Marshall, Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Liam Cooper, Stephen O’Donnell, Stuart Armstrong, Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Andrew Robertson, Lyndon Dykes, and Che Adams.
FORECAST
England came to this European Championship as one of the favorites to be champion and in the first match they confirmed that condition. The Three Lions team is the favorite to take the victory although as we saw in the first game, Scotland will not make things easy for them since if they do not score they could be eliminated.
Result: England 3-1 Scotland
