The binge against Iran made us forget for a few days the string of disappointments that England had gone through in the months before the World Cup. Those six goals announced the arrival in a new world, and the Southgate team looked more to the Jules Rimet Cup that awaits in the Lusail stadium than to those frustrating days in which what they had achieved since the semi-final was worthless. of Russia 2018. But it had been a mirage, of course, and they discovered it in the northernmost stadium in Doha, the Al Bayt, built with the appearance of a tent of the desert nomads. The well from which six goals came out on Monday had dried up.

England appeared before the United States with the drowsiness of the recently eaten. With the same eleven as against Iran, despite the prospect of another game four days later. Before he began to run the ball, it could be thought that Southgate had wanted to settle the qualification already to then refresh the pack before the round of 16 skirmishes. But the beginning of the function did not point in that direction.

More information

Although it could also be that the US is not Iran, much less the Iran that debuted as a flank shaken by environmental pressure. Nothing of that. Gregg Berhalter has assembled a very solid team on the ashes of the generation that did not qualify for Russia 2018. In reality, it is a group that aims for the next World Cup, which they will host with Mexico and Canada. The second youngest team in the tournament, after Ghana.

Perhaps that is why England’s contemplative approach was more disconcerting. In what seemed like an exploratory mission, the passing team that was seen the most in the first scores was Maguire-Stones, yours-mine between center backs, as if scanning the waves of the tight USA midfield. They were waiting for them in a strip of narrow terrain, where Tyler Adams, Leeds midfielder, directed operations, around which Musah and McKennie orbited, with Pulisic and Weah also very close.

England played and played, in step. She felt the wall for weaknesses, and time passed. Only Bellingham and Saka found any tunnels down the right, between the quick judgment of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder and the quick feet of the Arsenal winger. He also stirred something Sterling, with a filmy location and fluid stride.

Thus he spent the night, contemplating England to see if the fruit would fall. However, when it seemed that the moment was right, the moment was the Americans’. A reverse from McKennie outwitted two Englishmen who missed him in a run that led him to give the ball to Musah, who was hovering around the area and immediately saw Pulisic on the left. The Chelsea man hit the crossbar. Then Sergiño Dest was able to shoot from inside the area, and then Pulisic, who measures 1.78, headed into the far post.

As England kneaded and kneaded to half-crawl towards Turner’s goal, and only then sped up, the USA had decided to go for it as soon as they drew. Unless that happened near your area. Then he also chewed time, which led to a game full of valleys and with few peaks.

A lot of scoring that continued even after the break. The England that imagined itself champion after trampling the Iranians, returned to the field at the same trantran. Only a strangeness began to wake them up. Harry Kane, the captain, left the wing a couple of times to move closer to the center. And that alteration of the order suddenly gave meaning to the plays, as if a piece was missing there. He also agitated the staff, again out of place. He swiped a ball from Pulisic in his own box and went on the run, as if he could only take one hill. It was fleeting. They all continued to live at very low pulsations.

Until Grealish walked in, hypnotic and menacing. The defense recoiled about 15 meters instantly. With the City footballer it is never entirely clear if this is caused by the hypnotic steps of his dancer or pure terror. It doesn’t matter: suddenly he was in Turner’s area. However, theirs was also two flashes that Gregg Berhalter’s team immediately appeased.

England will be through to the last 16, barring a carambola that includes a four-goal loss to Wales, but it has yet to be re-explored to see what England can be by the time the giants show up. Because it has been seen that when she went back to look for the one from Iran, she was no longer there.

subscribe here to our special newsletter about the World Cup in Qatar