A statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II was unveiled in York. The monument, created by the sculptor Richard Bossons, was unveiled in the presence of King Charles. The statue of Elizabeth was commissioned when the queen, who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96, was still alive, as a tribute to her Platinum Jubilee of her seven-decade reign. The monument was blessed by the Anglican Archbishop of York, number two in the Church of England hierarchy.



