England qualify and Bellingham falls in love

The England team has achieved victory at Wembley against Italy and thus ensures its presence in Euro 2024. The team led by Southgate thus goes to the last match of the qualifier without having lost a match and with a single draw against Ukraine in 6 matches. Even though the Italians took the lead at the beginning of the match, the locals did not lose face and were able to come back.
Despite not having scored a goal tonight, the man of the match was Jude Bellingham, who has already accustomed us to performing at a superlative level and who this time was in charge of leading the English attack. The Real Madrid player did not score but was largely responsible for the first goal and then gave an assist to Rashford to confirm the comeback.
England’s equalizer comes from a great chance by Bellingham, who just before going one-on-one against Donnarumma after a great pass from Kane was brought down by Di Lorenzo. Harry Kane did not miss his appointment with the goal and scored the equalizer from 11 meters.
One of Bellingham’s best attributes is that he combines his infinite quality with an enviable reading of the game and vision of the field. On one defensive occasion he was the cause of Italy’s loss of the ball and set up a counterattack that ended in Rashford’s right foot into the back of the net.
Every time Bellingham touched the ball there was a sense of danger, and the good relationship that Kane and the midfielder have established tonight has been a lethal duo for Italy. Two assists for Bellingham and a double with an assist for Kane complicate qualification for Italy, which is currently fighting for second place in Group C with Ukraine and could be decided on the last day.
