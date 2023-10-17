England qualify and Bellingham falls in love

A standing ovation for Jude Bellingham at Wembley.

Won the equalizing penalty and showed tremendous vision, touch and drive to set up Rashford’s goal.

11 goals and 5 assists for Real and England this season. No better player in the world right now. pic.twitter.com/Osy11VIXs1

— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 17, 2023