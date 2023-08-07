This Monday, August 7, at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, a very tense match was played between England and Nigeria to get a pass to the quarterfinals of the Women’s Soccer World Cup. The match ended goalless after extra time and in the end, the English, current European champions, won in the penalty shootout (4-2). Now they await the winners of the match between Colombia and Jamaica on Tuesday, August 8.

England and Nigeria hadn’t met in a World Cup since 1995. That match ended 3-0 for the English. This August 7, in Brisbane, was the opportunity for the Nigerians to qualify for the first time in the quarterfinals of a World Cup.

Las Leonas started as favorites against the Super Halcones, after a good group stage in which they only conceded one goal and won each of their matches. In addition, midfielder Keira Walsh returned to the starting eleven after the knee injury, which she suffered in the match against Denmark.

Nigeria gradually took control in the first 45 minutes

Those led by Sarina Wiegman came out to dominate the match. But the Nigerians gradually established their style of play, closing the spaces for the English and attacking especially from the left lane with a very dangerous Ashleigh Plumptre.

The Super Falcons arrived dangerously, especially in the 16th minute with two shots from Plumptre: the first crashed into the crossbar and the second was saved by goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Bethany England of England in action against Rasheedat Ajibade of Nigeria at the FIFA Women’s World Cup on August 7, 2023. © Reuters/Dan Peled

The European champions found it difficult to develop their game, unlike what they had achieved in the match against Denmark. The English had a chance to score on minute 23 of the first half after a bad clearance from the Nigerians. Rachel Daly had a chance to open the scoring, but she rushed in and goalkeeper Nnadozie saved the shot.

Everything was about to change around minute 31 when the referee called a penalty in favor of the English for a foul in the box by Raasheedat Ajibade on Rachel Daly. But after checking the VAR, the referee Melissa Borjas considered that the push from the Nigerian attacker was not enough to agree the maximum penalty.

Although the English managed to regain possession of the ball in the final minutes, this was not enough to overcome the solid offensive block of the Nigerians.

England failed to define and was left with 10 players before the extension

For the beginning of the last 45 minutes there were no changes in the teams. Nigeria started the second half pressing again. A header from Uchenna Kanu crashed into the cross. The Super Falcons pressed up, preventing the exit of the English.

In the 58th minute the star of the Nigerian team came into play. The striker, Asisat Oshoala, the two-time Champions League winner with Barcelona, ​​was a letter from coach Randy Wladrum to finish destabilizing the Lionesses.

The English were quite erratic, accumulating inaccuracies in the passes. While the duels multiplied in the middle of the field, neither team managed to keep possession of the ball.

The Nigerian goalkeeper saved her team in the 76th minute after a fine corner kick from Alex Greenwood. Rachel Daly was able to rise from twenty feet to score with a header, but Nnadozie saved the shot and seconds later saved Alexia Russo’s rebound at the far post.

Lauren James, one of the revelations of the women’s world cup, was sent off for a foul on Alozie. REUTERS – DAN PELED

At the most key moment of the match, 4 minutes from the end of regulation time, the Leonas were left with ten players. Lauren James, who had been having an excellent World Cup, received a red card for an unnecessary foul for deliberately stepping on Michelle Alozie’s back. A gesture, perhaps, due to frustration, but one that penalized the English by depriving them of a decisive player.

Wiegman’s went from 3-4-1-2 to 4-4-1 and Alexia Russo was replaced by Chloe Kelly to give the attack a little more air.

At the end of the 90 minutes, plus the six replacements given by the Honduran referee, the game went to extra time.

Alozie wasted the winning goal in extra time

For extra time, Nigeria started with the advantage of having one more player. In the 97th minute, the precipitation played a bad game for Alozie who wasted the opportunity to open the scoring after a cross that he received from six meters, but his left-footed shot went wide of the English goal. Five minutes later, Oshoala’s shot hit the crossbar.

The first fifteen minutes ended without goals, but with the Africans much more offensive and more whole on a physical level. The English dedicated themselves to defending, keeping a block located quite low in the field of play, and they found it difficult to maintain possession of the ball.

Everything seemed that the tactic of the European champions was to fight to maintain the tie and take the game to a penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, Nigeria multiplied the centers in the English area. In the 117th minute, Oshoala almost scored after good control of an aerial ball and although his shot slipped between two England defenders, goalkeeper Mary Hearp saved England with just three minutes from time. The match ended 0-0, everything was decided on penalties.

Qualifying and victory once again at the foot of Chloe Kelly

The Lionesses suffered and wore themselves out to resist the Super Hawks, but they reached the penalty shootout. It then went on to the psychological battle and the duel between the two goalkeepers who were a figure in this match.

The English won the toss. Georgia Stanway was the first to face Nnadozie, but her shot went wide of the mark. Nigerian Oparanozie also missed her penalty. It was England’s turn to shoot up and to the center and thus managed to score for the English.

Millie Bright and her England teammates celebrate after they advanced to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup on August 7, 2023. © Reuters/Dan Peled

Alozie then squandered the chance, sending the ball well over the goal. Rachel Daly scored the second with a powerful shot. This time the third time was the charm, Rachel Ajibade scored for Nigeria.

However, the English were on point with the Greenwood penalty. Everything was in Ucheibe’s hands to keep the Africans alive that he managed to score. However, the classification of the English was at the foot of Chloe Kelly, achieving the decisive goal like her a year ago in the final of the Euro women. The Lionesses avoided being prey to the Super Falcones but they showed their weak points, they sinned by lack of definition and they found themselves hit on a physical level.