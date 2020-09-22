AT From Thursday September 24 it will be impossible to drink a beer in a pub or to have dinner at the restaurant in the UK after 10pm. “Result: Londoners seemed to have given each other the word last night to go out one last time. Lots of people on the terraces, very few masked people in the street. In fact, wearing a mask is not compulsory in the outside Britain. And yet the two chief government scientists have made an alarming report “, explains journalist Maryse Burgot in duplex from London.

According to this report, if the curve does not change, there will be up to 50,000 new cases per day in this country by October. And up to 200 deaths per day by mid-November. “Here is Boris Johnson cornered, summoned to show that he can manage this crisis. He is going to address the British nation. Tonight, on television, he will recommend everyone to telework when possible and he will above all beg people to respect barrier gestures “, continues the journalist France Télévisions.