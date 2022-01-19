England prepares for the end of the main anticovid measures

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this Wednesday that next week it will put an end to the main anticovid restrictions imposed to combat the variant omicron in England, and in March the isolation for positive cases will end.

As of Thursday, January 27, the use of the mask will no longer be mandatory, teleworking will not be officially recommended and the health pass to have access to nightclubs and certain large gatherings, announced the conservative leader in Parliament.

“As covid becomes endemic, we have to replace legal obligations with advice and recommendations,” Johnson argued. He said he had no intention of extending the rules imposing isolation for positive covid-19 cases when it expires on March 24.

This date could even be brought forward. This relaxation of anticovid measures occurs in the midst of a scandal over government parties during confinement, which has affected the prime minister.

AFP

