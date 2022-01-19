Wednesday, January 19, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

England prepares for the end of the main anticovid measures

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to a member of the public waiting to receive the vaccine.

Photo:

Steve Parsons/POOL/AFP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to a member of the public waiting to receive the vaccine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the use of the mask or the sanitary pass will not be required.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this Wednesday that next week it will put an end to the main anticovid restrictions imposed to combat the variant omicron in England, and in March the isolation for positive cases will end.

(Read here: Johnson denies lying to Parliament about Downing Street party)

As of Thursday, January 27, the use of the mask will no longer be mandatory, teleworking will not be officially recommended and the health pass to have access to nightclubs and certain large gatherings, announced the conservative leader in Parliament.

(Also read: Boris Johnson tries to recover his image after scandals)

“As covid becomes endemic, we have to replace legal obligations with advice and recommendations,” Johnson argued. He said he had no intention of extending the rules imposing isolation for positive covid-19 cases when it expires on March 24.

This date could even be brought forward. This relaxation of anticovid measures occurs in the midst of a scandal over government parties during confinement, which has affected the prime minister.

AFP

More news

– Macron asks to include abortion in the Charter of fundamental rights of the EU
– Russia reduces its embassy in Ukraine in what seems like a new step by Putin

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#England #prepares #main #anticovid #measures

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post

Britain Boris Johnson is facing a new rush of criticism during Parliament's Question Time - Live

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.