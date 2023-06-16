In Italy’s group, away successes for the English and Ukrainians. France passes Gibraltar, Armenia coup in Wales. Switzerland, Denmark and Türkiye win. Friendly match: Germany knocks out in Poland

Salvatore Malfitano @malfitoto



Walks of health that can be widely foreseen for France and England, victorious by a wide margin at home to Gibraltar (0-3) and Malta (0-4) respectively. The English therefore remain with full points in Italy’s group, where North Macedonia, on the other hand, squanders a two-goal lead and loses against Ukraine 2-3. In the other matches, a super Armenia drops poker in Wales (2-4), Turkey wins in added time against Latvia (2-3), Denmark overcomes Northern Ireland who has a goal canceled in the final (1 -0), while Switzerland and Israel go away against Andorra and Belarus with a score of 1-2. Ok also Finland against Slovenia (2-0), Greece against Ireland (2-1) and Kazakhstan in Parma against San Marino (0-3). The only draw of the evening was between Kosovo and Romania, 0-0.

group b — All as expected for France, which gets rid of Gibraltar without difficulty. Game already unlocked in the 3rd minute with Giroud’s header on Coman’s cross; the latter has an excellent chance to double in the quarter of an hour but his shot is blocked. Tchouameni stands out in the area and hits the crossbar, El Hmidi nearly equalizes with a sensational parable from midfield that passes not far from goal. In the first half added time, Mbappé doubles from a penalty. The chances follow one another, the third center is an own goal by Mouelhi (78′) on the ball proposed in the center again by Mbappé. At the end, Tchouameni jumped higher than anyone else and once again saw the ball hit the crossbar.

Greece takes over Ireland. Bakasetas warms up his right foot in the first few minutes, with Bazunu repelling two attempts from the midfielder. Not the third, however, who arrives on a penalty kick for the advantage. Collins equalized in the 27th minute, reiterating Ferguson’s side in the net, but at the start of the second half Masouras scored the decisive goal with a shot around the far post.

Group C — In the group of Italy, England goes on velvet in the home of Malta. In the 8th minute the guests took the lead with Apap’s own goal that deflects Saka’s suggestion into his own goal. In the first half the practice was already closed, with the one-two signed by Alexander-Arnold who found the opposite corner from distance in the 28th minute and by Kane who scored the penalty he had obtained in the 31st minute. Poker is signed by Wilson, still from eleven meters. See also MotoGP | Silverstone, Warm-Up: Vinales the fastest, Aleix is ​​ok

Two-faced contest between North Macedonia and Ukraine. The hosts got off to a great start: in the 30th minute Bardhi scored from eleven meters, then Elmas invents a great goal with a right foot from 25 meters which puts Trubin on the far post. Alioski tries too, but his free kick is rejected by the goalkeeper. Zabarnyi reopens the game in the 62nd minute, heading a corner from the right well, and Konoplia equalizes it a few minutes later by collecting Mudryk’s service with a precise diagonal. For about twenty minutes, Macedonia remained in ten players due to the expulsion of Musliu for a second yellow card and suffered the overtaking, which took place in the 83rd minute when Tsygankov surprised the opponent’s defensive line which was too firm and headed in Dimitrievski.

group d — Goal and show in Cardiff, where Armenia surprises Wales. James signed up first among the scorers in the 10th minute, backing Johnson’s nice suggestion into the net at the far post. Zelarayan equalized in the 19th minute with a precise volley from a cross from the left and in the half hour the score was overturned, thanks to Ranos’ header. In the second half, the two Armenian forwards exalted themselves: Ranos again volleyed in the 66th minute after a splendid combination with his partner, Wilson kept hopes alive by resolving a scrum in the area after a lateral foul (72′), but Zelarayan closed the score in the 75th minute ‘ concluding after a steal close to the opposing frontline. In the final Wales also remained in ten: Moore expelled for a reaction judged too violent.

Turkey takes all three points in Latvia. Bardakci found the goal on his debut for the national team in the 23rd minute by supporting Demiral’s side in the net. Kadioglu concludes a wonderful personal action, but the goal is disallowed for an attacking foul. The Latvian equal arrives in the 50th minute with Emsis’s header on Gutkovskis’ cross, Under puts his forwards again by burning the outgoing goalkeeper with a surgical left foot in the 61st minute. Just Emsis, then, leaves Latvia in ten for a second yellow card in the final minutes. Yet Kobers deceives for a few moments in recovery with an unexpected draw, thwarted by the empty exit of Purins who opens the doors to Kahveci for the 2-3 final. See also Video: Carlos Vela's 'double' with LAFC

H group — With one goal in each half, Finland overcame Slovenia in a match without too many flashes. Pohjanpalo confirmed his excellent period and unlocked the match in the 13th minute, while in the 64th minute it was Antman who found the net for the final 2-0.

Huge sigh of relief for Denmark against Northern Ireland. Bind signs the 1-0 in the 49th minute, he’s the quickest in the area to take advantage of the sleep in the opponent’s defense and beat the goalkeeper. Price tries a tricky shot from the baseline, Schmeichel blocks. Nothing can instead on Marshall’s outside touch, born in 2004 on his national team debut, on the development of a free kick. However, after a very long silent check (there will be thirteen injury time), we notice a millimeter offside position by Evans which makes the equal deviation useless.

Willing try from San Marino, especially in the first fraction, but at the Tardini in Parma they have to give up against Kazakhstan. Vorogovskiy signs the advantage, taking advantage of an approximate disengagement by Battistini (37′). The second half was decidedly more unbalanced for the Kazakhs, who first came close to scoring the second goal with Gabyshev (Benedictini’s save on the crossbar) and then found it from a penalty with Tagybergen in the 64th minute. The final word was written by Zainutdinov a few seconds before the final whistle, with a deflected low shot.

Group I — Switzerland is not wrong on the field of Andorra. Freuler opens the scoring in the 7th minute, good at starting offside and then discarding the goalkeeper. Amdouni doubles the lead in the 33rd minute, volleying in Shaqiri’s cross from the right, but it’s too early to pull the oars in the boat: in the 67th minute Vieira shortens his header from Cervos’ free-kick. But that’s not enough.

Belarus let Israel make a comeback in the final. Ebong scored in the 16th minute and the lead held up until the 85th minute, when Weissman converted the penalty which also caused Politevich to be sent off. In full recovery Gloukh goes online directly from the flag, with obvious responsibility however for Ignatovich. See also Champions, Napoli-Milan: the last quota of tickets on sale from 10 am

In Pristina, on a pitch that was borderline impracticable, Kosovo wasted many chances and didn’t go beyond a 0-0 draw with Romania. Vojvoda shows itself with a considerable personal action, however concluded centrally. Zhegrova from the bench increases the danger: first she scores a goal then cancelled, then comes close to scoring with a well-aimed right-footed shot and then serves a chocolate in the center of the area to Muriqi, which the former Lazio player shoots high.

results — Group B: Gibraltar-France 0-3; Greece-Ireland 2-1. Classification: France 9; Greece 6; Holland 3; Ireland and Gibraltar 0.

Group C: Malta-England 0-4; North Macedonia 2-3 Ukraine. Classification: England 6 (3 matches played); Italy (2), Ukraine (2), Macedonia 3 (2); Malta 0 (3).

D group: Latvia-Türkiye 2-3; Wales-Armenia 2-4. Classification: Türkiye 6; Croatia, Wales 4; Armenia 3; Latvia 0.

H group: Finland-Slovenia 2-0; Denmark-Northern Ireland 1-0; San Marino-Kazakhstan 0-3. Classification: Kazakhstan, Denmark, Finland, Slovenia 6; Northern Ireland 3; San Marino 0.

Group I: Andorra-Switzerland 1-2; Belarus-Israel 1-2; Kosovo-Romania 0-0. Classification: Switzerland 9; Romania 7; Israel 4; Kosovo 3; Andorra 1; Belarus 0.

Poland-Germany 1-0 — They may be friendlies, but the recent results (two defeats and a draw in the last three) are not particularly encouraging for Flick’s Germany, which also fell against Poland in Warsaw. The game is substantially dominated by the Germans, who are unable to find even the equalizer. It is the farewell game of a Polish football legend like Blaszczykowski, who only plays the first 17 minutes and then gets substituted. In the 31st minute Kiwior scores the decisive goal, heading in a corner from Szymanski. Havertz replies a few minutes later, with a central attempt from a good position. At the start of the second half, Germany had a double chance, first with Gosens and then with Kimmich hitting the crossbar. Thiaw and Havertz were the most dangerous men in the second half, but Szczesny resisted and Poland took a luxury victory. Among the “Italians” on the pitch from the first minute, in addition to the Juventus goalkeeper and the AC Milan defender, there were also Zielinski and Bereszynski. Gosens, Milik and Linetty entered in the second half. Comeback victory for Serbia over Jordan 3-2. Joveljic’s brace decides (83′ and 88′).