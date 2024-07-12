England have a great squad made up of a wide range of great footballers with great quality. Many of them are considered the best players in their position and this is something that Spain should be wary of if De la Fuente’s men are to add to their trophy cabinet at Euro 2024. Below we will show you the players that Spain should be wary of:
At just 21, Jude Bellingham has established himself as one of the world’s best midfielders. His ability to control the game, distribute the ball accurately and his ability to get into the box and score goals make him a constant threat. Furthermore, his tactical intelligence and ability to read the game allow England to dominate the midfield. Spain will need to be very attentive to his movements to prevent him from dictating the pace of the match.
Harry Kane is one of the most prolific strikers of his generation. With an impressive ability to finish plays, whether with his right foot, left foot or header, Kane is a threat at any time and from anywhere on the pitch. His ability to play with his back to goal and his vision to assist his teammates also add an extra dimension to his game. Spain will need to make sure they cut off the flow of balls to him and keep a constant eye on him to prevent him from doing damage on the scoreboard.
Phil Foden is known for his agility, technique and ability to disrupt defences with his dribbling and changes of pace. He is a player who can create goalscoring opportunities with his creativity and vision. Foden is also capable of scoring from outside the box, making him a danger both inside and outside the box. Spain will need to close down spaces and prevent him from having the time and space to manoeuvre and create danger.
Kyle Walker is one of England’s quickest and most experienced defenders. His ability to defend against quick wingers and his physical strength make him crucial in the back line. Furthermore, his ability to join in the attack and deliver accurate crosses can be an additional weapon for England. Spain will need to be prepared to deal with his speed and prevent him from having a significant impact in both defence and attack.
Bukayo Saka has become an essential player for England thanks to his speed, dribbling skills and ability to finish plays. Saka can play on both wings, making him unpredictable and difficult to mark. His ability to get to the byline and deliver accurate crosses, as well as cutting inside and shooting, make him a dual threat. Spain will need to defend well on the wings and be ready for the dangerous runs and crosses he can make.
