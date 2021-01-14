The UK government has mandated private companies to deliver meals for children in need during lockdown. Companies receive the equivalent of 34 euros per week to compose five meals. But the basket sent by one of them caused a scandal in England. “I was confused, I didn’t even know what to do with what we were granted. It must replace what the children would have eaten a week at school, there is not enough to last a day“, says the mother of a concerned child.

Inside, for example, there is a box of beans with tomatoes and chocolate bars, but the content is not enough to last a week. The company in question has apologized, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also reacted: “these packages are terrible, it’s an insult to familiesThis fight against child poverty which affects three in ten schoolchildren in the United Kingdom has been carried for many weeks by the English footballer Marcus Rashford, player of Manchester United.

