England, nurse killer sentenced to life imprisonment: ‘He acted with premeditation, no remorse’

British nurse Lucy Letby, the worst serial killer of children in British history, has been sentenced to life in prison. The 33-year-old is accused of killing seven newborn babies and attempting to murder six others while working in the maternity ward of the Countess of Chester Hospital, west of England, between 2015 and 2016. The woman did not appear in court for the reading of the sentence, after the guilty verdict already announced in recent days.

In reading the ruling on live TV, Judge James Goss spoke of “premeditation, calculation and malice” in Letby’s actions, which had an “immense impact” on many families.

According to the Manchester Crown Court judge, the woman acted “in a way completely contrary to the normal human instincts to take care of children and in serious violation of the trust that all citizens place in those who work in the medical and care professions”. The woman, Gross recalled, “denied any responsibility” during the trial. “There is no remorse. There are no extenuating circumstances,” she said.