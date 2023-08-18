Lucy Letby, a 33-year-old neonatal nurse, was convicted of murdering seven newborns and attempting to kill six others. The woman allegedly murdered five boys and two girls while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital in north-west England between 2015 and 2016. She was accused of harming newborns deliberately and with different methods, such as injecting air into their veins, administering air or milk into their stomachs through feeding tubes, interfering with their breathing tubes, or poisoning them with insulin. The woman has always denied the allegations. The decision was made by a jury made up of seven women and four men who took 22 days to reach a verdict.

During the lengthy trial, which began last October, prosecutors said the hospital in 2015 had seen a significant increase in the number of children who died or suffered sudden deteriorations in their health for no apparent reason. Some suffered “major collapses” but survived with the help of medical personnel. They argued that Letby was present in each of the cases, defining her as a “constant malevolent presence” in the neonatal unit when the babies fell ill or died. They added that Letby would have harmed newborns in ways that left almost no trace, convincing his colleagues that their clinical collapse and deaths were normal.