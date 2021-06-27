England-Germany means football history, European nobility against. The match scheduled at Wembley on Tuesday at 6pm is one of the most anticipated round of 16 of these European Championships: whoever wins will see it against one between Sweden and Ukraine in the quarter-finals. So there is a lot, a lot at stake: also considering the scoreboard, the prospect of reaching the semifinals is very concrete.

England finished group D in first place, with 7 points in three days: wins against Croatia and the Czech Republic (both four points), draw against Scotland. Germany had to pass the crash test represented by the round of death with France and Portugal, in addition to the surprising Hungary: the Germans qualified as second, behind the world champions and on equal points with Cristiano Ronaldo and teammates.

THE NUMBERS

–

Considering all the competitions and also the friendly matches, there are 36 precedents between these two teams: 16 wins for Germany and 15 for England, with five draws. Tuesday’s will be the third challenge between the two national teams in the European Championships: 6-5 on penalties for the Germans in the 1996 semifinal, after 1-1 in regulation time; 1-0 for England in the 2000 group stage. It will be their thirteenth match at Wembley: having won four of their first five games against Germany at this stadium, England have failed to find success in the last seven, with two draws and five defeats. Also considering the World Cup, there are seven challenges between the two teams: two wins per side and three draws, two of which, however, ended with the victory of Germany on penalties. The curious fact is that England have never won a knockout challenge at the European Championships in the 90 ‘: four games went to penalties, with only one success (against Spain in ’96).