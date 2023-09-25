British nurse Lucy Letby, sentenced to life imprisonment last August 21st after being found guilty of killing seven children and attempting to kill six others during the period in which she worked at Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June, will have to face a new trial. 2016. This was announced by prosecutor Nick Johnson of the Manchester court. Letby, 33, will go on trial on June 10 next year on charges of trying to kill another baby in February 2016 while she worked in the hospital’s neonatal unit. Letby’s lawyers have appealed the life sentence, but a date has not yet been set.

Read also