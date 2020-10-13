New measures have been announced by Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, to tackle the second wave of coronavirus in England. “It is in the Liverpool region that the most stringent measures will be applied” from Wednesday October 14, reports journalist Matthieu Boisseau live from London for the 20 Hours of France 2, Monday October 12. Pubs, casinos and sports halls will be closed. Weddings will no longer be celebrated, and it will be forbidden to meet people from another household.

Authorities also announced that three field hospitals, built in early March, will be reopened. “It’s not a re-containment, sure, but it’s really starting to look a lot like it”, notes the journalist. “English hospitals are currently welcoming more coronavirus patients than they were treating at the end of March, that is to say just before the first confinement.”

