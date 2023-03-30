England is in mourning after the sudden death of presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady (67) this week. The news sparked a flurry of messages on social media, even from Queen Consort Camilla. O’Grady mainly goes down in the history books with one statement.

Paul O’Grady was seen on TV for more than three decades, including his own talk show. In the early years he was known as Lily Savage, the drag queen character he had played in gay clubs since the 1970s. Around 2004 the character ‘retired’ and presented O’Grady as himself, for example a docuseries about a dog and cat shelter in Battersea.

Camilla is also committed to that organization. The British royal family shared a photo of her and Paul on social media. She is "deeply saddened" by the death. "His warm heart and infectious humor brought light to the lives of so many," Camilla said in a statement.



Deputy Prime Minister calls wrong name

Tout known England reacted to the death of O’Grady, who made all the front pages on Thursday. There was also a tribute in the House of Commons, where Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab caused an embarrassing moment when he mistakenly called O’Grady ‘Paul Grayson’.

Elton John honored him as a campaigner for LGBTI rights and a fighter against AIDS and HIV. O'Grady "did things no one had done before," John wrote on Instagram. He was probably referring to Paul's work as a drag queen. The art form is a regular occurrence on TV these days, but Paul played Lily Savage on major TV shows 30 years ago.

One statement of his will go down in the history books, recalls BBC News. O’Grady was working as Lily Savage in a gay club in 1987 during the AIDS crisis when the police raided it. At the time, the police thought you could catch HIV if you touched gay men, so officers wore rubber gloves. ,,Oh, how good,” said Paul. “Would you like to do the dishes?”

Colleagues in the comedy world looked up to him, according to their reactions. “His humour, warmth and kindness showed in everything he did,” host Adil Ray wrote on Twitter. “There’s no one like him, no one at all.”

Heart attacks

O'Grady was still in full swing and recently toured with the musical Annie. He died "unexpectedly but peacefully" on Tuesday evening, his husband Andre Portasio reported. He also leaves behind a daughter and two grandchildren, as well as many animals. He kept dogs, pigs, bats and ferrets at home, writes The Guardian.

It is unclear what caused his death. O’Grady had suffered from heart problems for a long time and suffered a heart attack in 2002 and 2006.

