A heavy fire that broke out around 9pm yesterday in one of the multi-storey car parks forced the authorities to suspend all flights at Luton airport, north of London, and to invite travelers not to approach the place. According to a press release, the emergency and fire services went to the Terminal 2 car park to put out a fire that had spread among parked vehicles. According to the latest indications from the operators, all flights are suspended until 12pm on Wednesday 11 October.

“Access is currently limited and we ask people not to travel to the airport at this time,” the airport said in a statement. Videos released on social media show how the upper floors of the building are consumed by flames. According to the East of England Ambulance Service, no casualties have been reported so far but there are five injured. At least 10 fire engines were sent to the scene, which controlled and extinguished the fire within a few hours, according to the Bedfordshire fire brigade, which underlines that 80% of the third floor of the car park was affected. Luton is located about 50 kilometers north of London and is mainly used by low-cost airlines such as Easyjet or Ryanair.