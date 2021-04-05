The British government promised this Monday that, as of Friday, all citizens will be able to access a free and quick COVID test up to twice a week.

The tests are aimed at people without symptoms, because according to health authorities, one in three people with coronavirus does not have them and you may be spreading the virus without knowing it.

The tests known as “lateral flow” that can detect antibodies in the blood in about 30 minutes, can be ordered at home and also carried out in the workplace, schools and universities.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will present the plan at a press conference on Monday afternoon. Photo: REUTER

Another option is that people over 18 without symptoms can visit a local pharmacy and collect a box of seven rapid tests to use twice a week at home.

The prime minister will make the announcement this afternoon at a press conference where he will also present a plan to resume travel abroad during the summer.

Currently, the British are prohibited from going on vacation abroad, a measure that applies until at least May 17.

Johnson is expected to present a “traffic light” plan that classifies countries according to vaccination progress, their infection rate or the presence of virus variants.

According to the government, this mass testing plan together with vaccination will be a part essential to ease restrictions from quarantine and will help to quickly reduce the spread of variants.

The test are only for England as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will announce their own plans.

The government will also launch a major marketing campaign to encourage people to accept the tests.

The United Kingdom yesterday recorded its lowest number of new positive cases since September, while for the second day in a row only ten people died of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the total number of people who received at least one dose of the vaccine reached 31,523,010, while another 5,381,745 have already received the second dose.

Meanwhile, England is preparing to unlock more quarantine restrictions next Monday with the reopening of non-essential shops, and pubs, restaurants and cafes will be allowed. serve customers outdoors.

Source: agencies