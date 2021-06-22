Scottish player Billy Gilmour tested positive for Coronavirus this Monday and is the last to join the list of cases in this European Championship. His positive has not only set off the alarms in the Scotland team that is playing the pass to the second round, also in England.
At the end of the game between the English and the Scots last Friday, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell went to greet their teammate at Chelsea. After knowing Gilmour’s positive, both players are isolated from the rest of their teammates as a precaution having had direct contact with a positive and are awaiting what the health authorities say, as explained by the FA through a statement.
Both Mount and Chilwell will have to follow the protocol established by UEFA for this type of case and undergo PCR tests to know when they can rejoin the rest of the group. The English federation reported that the 26 players were negative in the antigen tests carried out as well as in the PCRs last Sunday, mandatory by UEFA before each game.
Group D closes this Tuesday and Gilmour, who will have to quarantine for ten days, will miss the momentous duel against Croatia, while England will face the Czech Republic and Garteh Southgate has not ruled out the presence of the two players.
Of course, according to what they point out from the newspaper The SunFrom now on, the English coach will prohibit his players from hugging with colleagues from other teams to avoid more cases like this.
