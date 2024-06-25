England tied 0-0 with Slovenia on the last date of group C of the Euro Cup and the two teams qualified for the second phase of the tournament.

For the English, the best thing is the first position, which took on even more dimension throughout the afternoon. “Not only did it provide a more accessible matchup in the round of 16, but it included it at the bottom of the draw. On the other hand, they were already traveling Spain, Germany and Portugal beforehand. France joined them,” said the EFE agency.

And he added: “England avoids them all until the final, as long as they are able to overcome stages while growing in their performance. If he achieves it… Because he is still far from the team that is assumed. Not even in Southgate’s systematic and attractive repetition of the imposing-sounding offensive front made up of Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kanestarters for the third consecutive day, nor in the change he introduced in the middle, Gallagher for Alexander-Arnold, he did not find everything he was looking for.

The information warns that he is not “running away from the disappointment that still haunts him. At 25 minutes, for example, his possession was eloquent, 73 percent, but he had not shot, neither inside nor outside, beyond a goal disallowed due to obvious offside.

AFP warns: “Until the middle, with a centered shot from Kane into the hands of Oblak, the result of a personal decision, not a collective play, he launched for the first time. A Foden foul, in the 34th minute, was the second. Nothing else”.

Slovenia, for its part, played calmly. “In his rhythm, time was in his favor. The draw was a pleasant result, which propelled them to the round of 16, beyond their entire history in a great competition, regardless of the score in the other match between Serbia and Denmark,” EFE said.

Kane is the English reference, the fearsome striker who against Slovenia had options that he wasted, and he is clear about what happened and will happen.

“We haven’t won anything for many years… And they played too,” he said in reference to the criticism that his country’s team has received.

And he added: “These games are difficult. The next game will also be difficult, we may need extra time and penalties.”