World Cup 2022 Qatar, England-Iran (6-2): Beiranvand, shock injury

England-Iranshock injury for the goalkeeper Beiranvand in the match of soccer world cup 2022 going on Qatar: tough game clash for the goalkeeper of the Iranian selection, who was left on the ground with a conspicuous loss of blood. Game stopped for 10 minutes, then he left the field on a stretcher. The match – which saw a record 27 minutes of added time – was won 6-1 by the English: Belligham’s opening goal (after five minutes), two goals from Saka and Sterling, Rashford and Grealish also scored. Two goals from Taremi for Iran (from the momentary 4-1 and from the final 6-2 with a penalty in the 103rd minute).

England-Iran, Beiranvand tough clash for the Iranian goalkeeper

Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand clashed with fellow international Majid Hosseini: Iran’s doctors tried to treat him because he wanted at all costs to stay on the pitch in the match againstEnglandbut after about ten minutes, the 30-year-old had to give up: coach Queiroz replaced him with Hossein Hosseini.

England-Iran, Iranian players do not sing the national anthem in protest at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Before the start of the match against the‘England a sensational protest erupted from the players of theIran. The footballers of national of Queiroz they did not sing the national anthem on the pitch. A gesture to express dissent against the regime by taking the field alongside the riots taking place in the country. Iranian fans supported them and also held up a banner with written “Woman, Life, Freedom” and “Freedom for Iran”. The England players knelt on the pitch before the start of the match. An anti-racist gesture that the players of the ‘Three Lions’ have always made since the death of George Floyd in 2020 and which in this case was in support of the ongoing protests in Iran.

