England He maintains his intention to wear the “One Love” bracelet in his first match in the World Cup against Iran on Monday, while negotiations with FIFA continue, and announced that he will kneel on the ground as a sign against all kinds of discrimination.

“We have been clear (…) that we want to wear the armband. I know the FA is talking to the FIFA currently and I am sure that a decision will be taken from here to the start of the match tomorrow”, explained the captain of the Three Lions, Harry Kane, at a press conference. England is part, with other European teams, of an initiative called “One Love”, in the framework of which the teams would wear a multicolored bracelet, a symbol of diversity and inclusion.

The idea was rejected by FIFA, which saw it as a veiled criticism of Qatar, the host country, and in particular of human rights issues, especially those of LGBTQ+ people.

“We have a regulation on the bracelets and they will be provided by FIFA. We must find issues that everyone can commit to,” the president of the world soccer body, Gianni Infantino, announced on Saturday. Germany and Denmark have decided to ignore the FIFA ban, while French captain Hugo Lloris resigned, for his part, to wear the armband.

Although England is confident of maintaining its commitment, it announced, in any case, that it will drop to one knee before kick-off, a gesture practiced for months to denounce all kinds of discrimination.

“We’ve talked to each other about going down on one knee and we feel we should do it. It’s a gesture that recognizes the team and it’s been done for a long time,” said coach Gareth Southgate. “It can be understood that in the Premier League, the clubs have decided to do it only for the big games, for the big occasions. But, we think it is one of the biggest possible occasions,” he added.

“We think it’s a strong gesture for young people around the world to show that inclusion is important,” concluded the English coach.

