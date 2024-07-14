There is this quote from a man who has coached Lionel Messi, Kevin De Bruyne, Xavi, Andrés Iniesta and Robert Lewandowski. He says: “Phil is the most talented player I have ever seen. He has everything to be one of the best players.” The man who said this is Pep Guardiola and the person he is talking about is Phil Foden, who was just 19 years old at the time. These are sentences that are like a promise, especially when they come from Guardiola. And at the same time, they are the kind of sentences that can create so much pressure that a young player is broken by the expectations placed on him.