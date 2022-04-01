Dhe first round of applause for the high-profile fundraiser comes minutes after its long-delayed start, when journalist Henry Porter allowed himself an interlude about the UK government’s “heartless and shameful” attitude in the context of European aid to Ukrainian refugees. He sarcastically mocks the official designation of one of the government officials as “Minister for Safe and Legal Migration,” a post that Prime Minister Johnson has demoted from state to understate minister. The current incumbent sparked outrage a few days after the outbreak of war by suggesting that Ukrainian refugees should apply to be fruit pickers – a job largely performed by expatriate seasonal workers in Britain.

Gina Thomas Features correspondent based in London.

The event in that part of London’s hip Notting Hill district, which became notorious in the 1950s and 1960s through Peter Rachmann, the exploiter landlord of slums, through race riots and through a side aspect of the Profumo affair and, despite gentrification, has kept its shabby chic in the has preserved the coexistence of rich and poor takes place in the “Tabernacle”. The imposing brick building was originally an evangelical church. It is now home to a cultural and community center whose programming reflects the area’s diverse character.

The left establishment is flying the flag

Tonight, Ukraine’s fate has brought together people who would condescendingly describe conservative Brexiteers as members of the left-liberal elite. Wine and snacks ensure that the atmosphere is not spoiled by the chaotic process and the fact that there are hardly any seats available (which means that a larger number of spectators and thus a larger donation were missed). Misha Glenny, former BBC Eastern Europe correspondent, tells of his father, the first British translator of Bulgakov’s The Master and Margarita, who introduced his son to Russian culture from an early age. In his concise outline of the complex and multifaceted identity of Ukraine, he refers to Bulgakov’s novel “The White Guard” about the period of upheaval after the October Revolution, which the writer experienced in his native city of Kyiv.

Glenny speaks of Isaac Babel and the multi-ethnic city of Odessa, of the “Londonskaya” hotel there, in which the rooms bear the names of great authors of world literature who stayed there, and he speaks of Putin’s “extremely naive and distorted” understanding of Ukraine as a mere appendage russian history. Then he picks up the guitar and invites the audience to sing along to the song “Ech Odessa”, the text of which, transcribed into Latin script, is emblazoned on the screen against a blue and yellow background, but without translation.







Acting stars as reciters of Ukrainian texts

Young actress Greta Bellamacina reads somewhat bumpily from Nadezhda Sukhorukova’s description of life among the rubble of Mariupol, posted on Facebook and circulated around the world. Dressed casually in black, with leather pants and a scarf thrown around his neck, actor Jeremy Irons stands at the microphone like the epitome of a bohemian mime and lends an excerpt from an essay by Russian writer Maria Stepanova about Putin’s attempt to rewrite history baritonal tones resonance. Irons’ wife, actress Sunead Cusack, recites a haunting poem by British-Somali poet Warsan Shire about the loss of home.

“Hey, Simon,” calls BBC presenter Alan Yentob to historian Simon Schama, who is connected via Zoom, to New York after a cello quartet has played the Ukrainian national anthem. Schama tells, similarly personally to Glenny, that the images from Ukraine conjure up the nightmares of his childhood in the shattered London of the immediate post-war years. Zelenskyi is right in saying that in this war Ukraine is fighting for all of us – against tyranny. Schama concludes with Czesław Miłosz’s poem “Incantation” about invincible human reason, which hides strict and clear sentences “from the foul noise of tormented words”. So far, this trust remains only a hope.





