England widened its showcases to introduce its second title after the Euro Cup that it won in 2022 and to which it added a ‘Finalissima’ after ending the resistance of Brazil, who held on at Wembley until penalties after drawing 1-1 to fall from eleven meters with a save from Mary Earps and an erratic shot from Rafaelle. Wembley, almost full to bursting (83,132 viewers), responded to the call for the first edition of the ‘Finalissima’.

England win the first ‘Finalissima’

Mary Earps (left) and Chloe Kelly.

England, champion of Europe, and Brazil, of America, both in 2022, measured the forces of both continents and the Brazilian team showed that the differences are narrowing and are becoming more even thanks to a competitive gene with which they were able to survive until the penalty shootout thanks to an agonizing goal in the 93rd minute from Andressa.

Brazil came to the meeting as the maximum dominator of its continent. For decades. The data supports a tremendous abuse of the team led by Pua Sundhage: of the nine America’s Cups that have been played, he has won eight.

Only Argentina, in 2006, broke the Brazilian hegemony. It was an exception. But globally, The World Cup has never been won by a South American team. The United States, with four out of eight possible titles, occupies the highest place on the podium.

Germany, with two trophies and Norway and Japan, with one, continue the list. Brazil, in 2007, touched success with a runner-up and years later warmed up to try to give a coup in the World Cup to be held this summer in Australia and New Zealand.

The clash against England, in addition to serving as a scale to gauge the state of football on both continents, also served Pia Sundhage to delve into the depths of her memory and evoke a historic and nostalgic date for her.

The Brazil coach re-entered the venue where she became the first female footballer to score a goal at Wembley. She celebrated it in 1989, when she played for Sweden in a match against England that they won 0-2.

EFE

