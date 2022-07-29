Erbes contributed to her team’s march and reaching the first major tournament final in more than a decade, by saving her net early from several dangerous chances during her team’s 4-0 victory over Sweden in the semi-finals in Sheffield, last Tuesday.

The England national team will meet in the final next Sunday with its German counterpart at the famous Wembley Stadium in London.

Herbs, 29, faced a real test in the first minute of the match when she managed to block Sofia Jacobson’s attempt in a style similar to that of veteran Spanish international goalkeeper De Gea.

“I’ll take that analogy, no problem,” Earps said.

Earps confirmed that she received a congratulatory message from De Gea after the match, saying: “David and I sometimes talk and exchange messages about results, net cleanliness, and the like. At the level of Manchester United, he provides a lot of support to women’s football, and his support always benefits us.” .

And he conceded only one goal in five matches that the England team played in the tournament so far, after they were absent from the Tokyo Summer Olympics last year.