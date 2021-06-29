England Germany streaming and live TV: where to see the 2021 Europeans match

ENGLAND GERMANY STREAMING TV – Tonight, Tuesday 29 June 2021, at 6 pm England and Germany will compete in London for the round of 16 of the 2021 European Football Championships (Euro 2020). In the stands about 15 thousand fans, reduced capacity due to the health emergency. Where to see England Germany live on TV or live streaming for free? Sky Sports? Mediaset? Rai? Below is all the information in detail:

On TV

The match valid for the 2021 European Football Championships between England and Germany will be visible in clear and completely free on Rai 1 (digital terrestrial channel 1 or 501) and via satellite on Sky Sport channels. The kick-off of the match is scheduled for 6 pm today, Tuesday 29 June 2021. Expected (on both goals) ample pre and post match.

England Germany live stream

We have seen where to see it on TV, in streaming the England Germany match will be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the programs, films and games broadcast on Rai via PC, tablet and smartphone, and on the one reserved for Sky, SkyGo subscribers. There are also many other sites that will broadcast the game in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. In summary:

THE GROUP

The probable formations

We have seen where to see the 2021 England Germany football match, but what are the probable formations of the match? Here they are:

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Henderson; Saka, Foden, Sterling; Kane. Herds Southgate

Germany (3-4-3): Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Kroos, Goretzka, Gosens; Müller, Gnabry, Havertz. All. Low

