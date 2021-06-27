Here comes one of the most anticipated clashes between two candidate teams for the title, England and Germany. Only one will be able to go through the round and continue to aspire to be champion, while the other will be eliminated too soon. This is the Eurocup, the tournament system may be too lenient with teams that don’t have a good group stage, but on the other hand it allows for more excitement in the knockout rounds.
England comes as favorites, they have been champions of their group and have a unique generation of footballers, with exceptional quality and well compensated in all lines of the field. The only downside, his lack of youth and experience, although many of the players have already played Champions League finals, such as Kane, Sterling, Foden, Mount, Stones, Walker or Henderson. For their part, Germany has shown an irregular level, being able to comfortably beat Portugal, but having a disastrous game against Hungary that almost cost them qualification. In his favor, he has a system that seems to enhance the virtues of the team and a good mix between young and experienced talent. The die is cast.
On Spain It will be seen on Telecinco from 6:00 p.m.
DIRECTV Sports will broadcast the match on Ecuador, Colombia and Peru (11: 00h), Venezuela and Chile (12: 00h) and Argentina (12: 00h). In the penultimate country it can also be seen at the TNT Sports Stadium.
In the United States, it can be seen on ESPN in the time bracket between The Angels (9: 00h) and New York (12: 00h).
On Spain It can be followed on MiTele Plus.
On Mexico it can be followed on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
On Latin America can be followed on DIRECTV Play Deportes, in addition to TNT Sports Go on chili.
England will play at home as the match will take place at Wembley, London. Stadium with a capacity of 90,000 spectators, but that will have the capacity reduced by half due to pandemic restrictions.
Both teams met for the last time in 2017, in a friendly that resulted in a tie at 0.
ENGLAND
The English arrive with almost all their available troops, waiting for Mount finally to suffer discomfort. Even so, England have luxury substitutes, who could well be starters against Germany and who can replace them if necessary. In fact, in the last game they played in the group stage, the high level of the theoretical substitutes was seen.
With McGuire fully recovered, the defense should have no doubts, so it remains to be decided whether Henderson will finally start. The Liverpool midfielder has recovered, but the Philips-Rice duo has paid off. The one who could replace Mount is Grealish, while up probably the same Foden, Sterling and Kane will follow, with Sancho and Rashford left on the bench, almost nothing.
GERMANY
One thing is for sure, whatever 11 the German coach presents, I am sure it will have Gosens. The winger is being one of the sensations of the championship, so England will have to take into account his climbs up the left sector. The game will also enjoy the appeal of seeing the 17-year-old Musiala, who is already emerging at his age and who could well have played for England, where he was born and raised.
Germany will enjoy all its troops although it is true that players like Werner and Sané, from whom more was expected, are disappointing and a priori will be substitutes. Müller is fully recovered from his discomfort so he will accompany Gnabry and Havertz in attack, two players who are also required more. The other question is to place Gundogan or Goretzka, accompanying Kroos. The City midfielder was unconvinced, while Goretzka had a great game against Hungary, so he is surely the other midfielder.
ENGLAND (1-4-2-3-1)
Pickford; Walker, McGuire, Stones, Shaw; Philips, Rice; Foden, Grealish, Sterling; Kane.
GERMANY (1-3-4-3)
Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Goretzka, Kroos, Gosens; Gnabry, Havertz, Müller.
The match will be even, but very beautiful with several goals, as both teams are offering matches with many goals. In the end, the balance will go to England, which I think has more defensive solidity and could concede one less goal than Germany.
England 3-2 Germany
