The German team has managed to secure a place in the final after beating France 2-1. striker Popp scored twice inside the box to send France out of the European Championship final. Both teams will arrive at the match in the best possible way. They have come out very strengthened from their qualifiers. Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s grand finale:
When will England be Germany? The match will be played on July 31 at 6:00 p.m. in Spain. 11:00 a.m. in Mexico and 1:00 p.m. in Argentina.
Where will England Germany be played? The clash will take place at Wembley, a stadium with a capacity of 90,000 spectators.
On which TV channel can England Germany be followed? In Spain it will be seen on Teledeporte and RTVR.es. In Argentina you can follow ESPN Argentina and Star + and in Mexico on ESPN Mexico and Star +.
ENGLAND
They arrive in the best possible way. His morale is through the roof. They come from overturning Spain in the quarterfinals in extra time and sweeping Sweden 4-0. They play at home and the support of their fans is one of the keys to this final. Wembley will be up to the flag to fly his team to glory.
GERMANY
The German team will arrive with morale through the roof. Their star striker is on a roll. He has scored six goals in the last four games to take them to the final. On Sunday the only thing that will be at stake will not be the title. Popp Mead will have to fight to see who will be the tournament’s top scorer. so far both are tied at six.
ENGLAND
Earps, Bronze, Brigth, Williamson, Daly, Stanway, Mead, Walsh, Kirby, Hemp, White.
GERMANY
Frohms, Gwinn, Hegering, Hendrich, Rauch, Magull, Oberdorf, Dabritz, Brand, Popp, Huth.
