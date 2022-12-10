Soccer World Cup

A colossal Mbappé leads France to the World Cup quarterfinals

For Qatar the stars are encouraged. Those of PSG, at least. The phenomenal Messi against Australia was answered by a colossal Mbappé, messenger, scorer and whatever you want against Poland. First, an assist from Platini or Zidane for Giroud’s 1-0. Second, a thunderous hit that burst the ball and creaked the net of Szczesny, the Polish goalkeeper. Third another barbarity, a huge blow that burned the rival goal. Today is this footballer from the afterlife. Yesterday is Lewandowski, who with the clock at zero missed his second penalty of the tournament. Lloris, a French goalkeeper, moved and the Pole retired from the World Cups with a final shot.

Mbappé, for everything, the hanger of France, no matter how much he has some nonsense. Soccer is plenty. In the race and in neutral. Poland, much improved, held the type until Mbappé played the violin in the first goal and took out the bazooka in the second and third. He already has five goals – one more than in Russia 2018 – and two assists – one more than in his previous successful World Cup.