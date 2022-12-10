England France streaming and live TV: where to see the Qatar 2022 World Cup match

Today, Saturday 10 December 2022, at 20 England and France take the field in Qatar for the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup. This is the 22nd edition of the prestigious tournament: the first soccer World Cup scheduled for the winter season and the last to welcome 32 teams (they will become 48 in 2026). Where to see England France on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The match between England and France will be broadcast live exclusively in the clear (free of charge) on Rai 1 with kick-off set for 8 pm today, Saturday 10 December 2022. Ample pre- and post-match forecasts. We also remind you that all 64 races of the World Championship Fifa of Qatar 2022 will be visible in the clear: 28 on Rai 1, the others on Rai 2 or Rai Sport.

England France live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow England France in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.

THE WORLD CUP CALENDAR; WHERE TO SEE ALL THE MATCHES

Formations

We have seen where to see England France on TV and live streaming, a match valid for the quarter-finals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but what are the probable formations of the two national teams? Here they are:

England (4-3-3): Pickfords; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden. CT. Southgate

France (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé; Giroud. CT. deschamps

Groups

But what were the groups of the Qatar 2022 World Cup? Here they are: