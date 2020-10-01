London: Everyone must have seen the picture of parrots singing and talking to people. But a stunning picture has come out of a UK zoo. Here the zoo staff had to remove 5 parrots as they started abusing people.

It is being told that these five parrots spent some time in Quarantine. After which this change was seen in them. These parrots had started abusing dirty people including the people coming to visit the zoo. Due to which the zoo was facing troubles.

According to the report, these parrots were given to Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in eastern England. Park officials say that such an incident has happened earlier but these five were giving the villagers to the people continuously, which was causing trouble.

The famous swearing parrots unveiled …. ???????????? #lincswildlifepark #lincolnshirewildlifepark #swearingparrots Posted by Lincolnshire wildlife park on Tuesday, 29 September 2020

The chief executive of the park has named these five parrots as Eric, Jade, Tyson, Billy, Elsie. They said that these parrots were given to the zoo by different people. After which they were kept for quarantine for some time. And when the time came, when they came to the zoo, they started abusing them. Children, elderly people started abusing everyone. Because of which a decision was taken to separate them.

He further explained that birds can learn to speak anything, they catch words easily. He said that many people also enjoyed the parrots’ abuses. But it was having a bad effect on children. And seeing these parrots constantly using such words, it was decided to remove them from the zoo for some time. They say that they will be put back after rectification.

Read this also.

The war in Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region continues for the fourth day