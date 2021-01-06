England is confined for the third time. The restrictions, already imposed on London, are now extended to the rest of the country. Non-essential businesses and schools will remain closed until further notice. A radical measure announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, January 4, to fight the Covid-19 epidemic. 59,000 cases of contamination were recorded Monday in the country, the highest rate since the start of the crisis.

These measures are accepted by the British. Hospitals remain overwhelmed. “This is a good thing. Everyone around me is sick”, Says a passerby. According to authorities, the United Kingdom is facing a rise in cases because of a new variant of the virus, which is said to be 50 to 70% more contagious. The confinement is expected to last at least until mid-February. Scotland has also decided on a similar containment.