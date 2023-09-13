Maguire, included in the standard squad for the 2021 European Championship, has long become the object of ridicule in Manchester

England manager Gareth Southgate has condemned fans’ boos and taunts directed at England defender Harry Maguire, describing the incessant criticism of the player as “ridiculous”. In England’s 3-1 friendly win against Scotland yesterday in Glasgow, the Manchester United centre-back honored his 59th cap, but his performance was marred by an own goal. On the bench at the start of the match, he was mercilessly mocked when he came on at half-time.

Maguire, included in the typical squad for the 2021 European Championship, has long become the object of ridicule in Manchester, although he remains an important element of Southgate’s England. “I have never known a player treated in this way, neither by the Scottish fans, nor by our commentators, experts, whoever they are” added the England manager.

