Since Monday, February 15, travelers arriving on British soil from a country on the red list will have to isolate themselves for ten days in dedicated hotels. “It is a compulsory 10-day isolation, in a hotel and no longer at their home, which awaits travelers from 33 countries deemed at risk.“, reports journalist Matthieu Boisseau live from London (United Kingdom). France is not affected by this measure.

Arrivals are escorted to their hotel rooms, they are watched by security guards, with no exit and food delivered to the doorstep. Travelers must pay 2,000 euros for this forced stay. Scotland has made similar arrangements, but they apply to all travelers, regardless of their country of origin. “The penalties are increased: 10 years in prison for anyone who tries to hide their passage in a country on the red list“, reports the reporter live from London.

