Dusseldorf (dpa)

England ended Switzerland’s adventure in the 2024 European Football Championship in Germany in the quarter-finals, qualifying for the semi-finals after a marathon match that was decided by penalty kicks 5-3.

The two teams tied 1-1 in regular and extra time, with Switzerland taking the lead through striker Breel Embolo in the 75th minute after a cross from teammate Dan N’Doye, and England quickly equalised in the 80th minute with a shot from Arsenal star Bukayo Saka that found the net after hitting the right post.

England snatched the qualification ticket with a 5-3 victory, after succeeding in scoring all five kicks by Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold, while the Swiss trio Fabian Schar, Xherdan Shaqiri and Zaki Amdouni scored into the net, and Manuel Akanji missed the first kick, which was saved by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

England will play in the semi-finals next Wednesday in Dortmund against the winner of the Netherlands v Türkiye match.