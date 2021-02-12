A street sweeper in London’s empty Petticoat Lane market last May, in the midst of the first wave of the pandemic. Barry Lewis / Getty Images

The United Kingdom is the European country with the highest number of cases, the highest total number of fatalities and even the highest number of deaths per inhabitant (with the exception of four much smaller countries: San Marino, Belgium, Slovenia and the Czech Republic) due to covid-19. The economic consequences of all this are enormous and have repercussions in many other respects. Perhaps two of the most prominent are demographic and territorial balance effects. A study maintains that more than 1.3 million foreigners have left the UK since the pandemic began, almost 700,000 of them in London, equivalent to 8% of the population of the British capital. Another work affirms that the covid-19 has made four times more difficult the commitment of the conservative government to equalize upwards the economy of the poorest areas of the country with that of the richest and that, in reality, the current trend is that this equalization is occurring downward.

Economists Michael O’Connor and Jonathan Portes question data from the latest Labor Force Survey (EPA), which holds that the number of UK-born and London-employed workers has grown by 10% between Q3 2019 and 2020. “Is that credible in the course of a pandemic that has devastated the UK economy and hit London particularly hard, with its high concentration of hospitality, arts, entertainment and tourism jobs?” , are asked in a work published by the National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR) on January 14. His conclusion is that this is not credible and that the problem is the lack of information from the EPA, not about British workers, but about foreign workers.

From there, and through the triangulation of a series of migration data, consumption of social assistance and figures from the Treasury on monthly personal income tax payments, they conclude that the British population not only did not increase by 350,000 people in that period, it fell by more than 1.3 million. And they estimate that the number of people born outside the UK, although it grew very slightly in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, fell dramatically by 1,355,390 in England. The drop is led by London (668,756) and two manufacturing regions, the West Midlands (253,512) and the East Midlands (129,404).

That London is the area hardest hit by the march of foreign workers is not surprising. The British capital is the one that has suffered the steepest drop in job offers of the main cities in Western Europe: 50% compared to 42% in the British average, according to the Indeed portal, the largest job search engine in the world with 250 million unique visitors per month. Madrid is the second most affected capital, with a 46% drop (39% in Spain as a whole), followed by Paris (40% / 24%), Rome (35% / 25%) and Berlin (25% / 17 %). The data, published at the end of November, does not include the effect of the increase in covid cases after Christmas.

Added to the problem of labor flight in London is the end of the transitional period on Brexit. Since 1 January it is much more difficult for continental workers to access the British job market. The workers who have left now could return without problems if they wanted when the economy recovers if they had processed their residence permit, but the rest will be in the same conditions as workers from third countries, with a very strict immigration system.

That the two regions most affected by the dump after London are the manufacturing areas of the Midlands is not a surprise either. Cities Outlook, the annual report of the Center for Cities lobby, published on January 25, takes the data on social assistance to the unemployed to evaluate the additional effort due to the pandemic that the Government has to make to fulfill its electoral promise to equalize by above the wealth imbalances between the richest regions (especially the south of England) and the poor (mainly the north and the Midlands), which is known as leveling-up.

“In less than a year, the pandemic has made the leveling-up four times more difficult, ”according to Elena Magrini, Senior Analyst at Center for Cities. “The unprecedented increase in the number of people applying for welfare due to their unemployment situation since March 2020 means that the number of people who need to find a job or improve the one they have in the North and the Midlands has quadrupled”, ensures. Before the crisis there were 170,000 people in this situation and now there are 634,000.

Double trouble

“The situation is especially difficult in Birmingham, Hull and Blackpool,” according to Magrini. The report includes a total of 15 cities affected by the double problem of leveling-up and the pandemic, among others, Cardiff, Swansea, Dundee, Glasgow, Liverpool and Luton. Another 21 need to close the gap, but the covid-19 has had less impact on their situation, such as Leeds, Manchester or Newcastle.

But the crisis has not only impoverished the poor, but also the rich. “Covid-19 has created a new challenge: it threatens to level down areas of the country that were economically strong before the pandemic,” according to Magrini. The report cites cities such as London, Slough, Crawley, Southend, Bournemouth or Brighton, all of them in the south, but also Leicester (East Midland), Aberdeen and Edinburgh (Scotland). 17 other cities also with strong economies have been much less affected by the pandemic, including Oxford, Cambridge, Bristol, Norwich, Portsmouth and Southampton.