England tied with the United States without goals at the end of the second date of Group B. A close match with flashes of superiority from both countries in different parts of the match was played at the Al-Bayr stadium. With the result of this Friday, it will be time to wait until next week to find out which team will go to the round of 16.

England faced the United States, closing the last day of Group B of the World Cup in Qatar 2022. For the fans attending the Al-Bayr stadium it was a match that faced tradition against a nascent football fever. A meeting between ‘football’ and ‘soccer’ in Qatari lands.

But the expectations of a showy and goal-scoring match ended in a goalless draw between the English and the Americans.

The white team was far from the version they showed in their debut against Iran, beating them 6-2. In that first game, those led by Gareth Southgate gave an exhibition of good football and opted for an offensive approach. A face that this Friday did not manage to show off at any time in the game.

The United States, for their part, wanted to add three points after drawing against Wales in their first game. Thus, the North Americans tried to get ahead on the scoreboard and generated game options to get closer to Jordan Pickford’s goal.

Although England had more possession of the ball, the United States had the clearest options in the match. In the first half, Chelsea player Christian Pulisic pulled off a great shot that hit the crossbar. So did Sergiño Dest in the 40th minute with a shot that was blocked by the English defence.

In the second half and despite the modifications in both teams, the game did not change. A very close outcome in which the squads seemed fearful that the rival could get ahead on the scoreboard.

The United States sought to unbalance, but England cut off their advances. As the minutes went by, Gregg Berhalter’s team seemed to run out of energy, withdrawing into their goal.

Harry Kane, one of the figures of the English, was subdued. With little incidence in the game, the striker was left without scoring his goal. He had a clear shot at the end of the game.

With the 90 minutes completed, the statistics show how close the match was. England had 56% possession to the American 44%. ‘The three lions’ had only two shots less than their rivals. And passing accuracy prevailed in those dressed in white by just 4%.

The future of Group B will be decided at the last date when England face Wales and the United States against Iran next week.

