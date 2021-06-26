Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.26.2021 10:02:14

When a pet is lost, the owners do everything they can to get them back, although there are times that after several years, hope is lost, however, a story has gone viral because of how incredible it is since a dog who had disappeared eleven years ago was reunited with his family.

Crumpet is a Jack Russell dog who lived with Sarah Covell and her family as a puppy. At the time of his disappearance, the pet was playing in the garden with another puppy, but it unexpectedly disappeared, so Sarah sought out Crumpet, who was only three months after being adopted.

Immediately, Sarah Covell and her family began searching for the dog at her house and without finding her, they began to put up posters and to publish that Crumpet was lost and even offered a reward of 300 pounds (8,254 pesos). On the other hand, the dog’s family also he searched for its location with his chip, but did not return any results.

???? INCREDIBLE !!! HAPPY HAPPY SUNDAY !! After disappearing as a puppy from her garden 10 YEARS and 7 MONTHS ago CRUMPET is HOME! #REUNITED

Found straying on Poole Quay & reunited due to her microchip details being kept up to date. Always keep the faith ???? (& chips up to date) pic.twitter.com/IswFVDQAvt – Missing Pets GB (@MissingPetsGB) June 13, 2021

Over time, Crumpet’s owners resigned and ended the search for their dog, but it was this June 12 when they unexpectedly received the call from the vet who informed them that apparently they had found their dog near a golf course, something that the family He did not believe at first, but they went to the place to see if it was his pet.

“We didn’t even know if we would recognize her, knowing that it had been 11 years. Obviously, as soon as we saw her when we arrived, there she was moving and wagging her tail. We said ‘Oh yeah! It’s definitely her! ‘, But clearly she looks very different from when she was a puppy, “Sarah told local media.

After a medical examination, they realized that the dog had already had puppies and that apparently, someone had adopted her when she disappeared, but now that she is an adult they decided to abandon her. Her pet had a serious ear infection, so they operated on her, but it was discovered that she is deaf.

“I think she has been neglected, it is a crime that her ears have been left like this because that is easily solved. Now she will have to take medicine for the rest of her life.”

PJG