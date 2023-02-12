Coach Borthwick’s team didn’t shine in the game, but dominated with the pack and scored with Willis, Chessum, George and Arundell. The Azzurri are under pressure, yellows for Lorenzo Cannone and Ferrari, tries for Riccioni and Fusco

England defeated Italy 31-14 at Twickenham in the match that completed the second day of the Six Nations. Victory with offensive bonus that allows new coach Steve Borthwick’s team to redeem the beating of a week ago at home with Scotland and take third place in the standings with 6 points, +1 over France, with Ireland and Scotland in command at 10. Italy remains at 1 point, ahead of Wales (0). After the first week off, the Tournament will resume with Italy-Ireland and Wales-England scheduled for Saturday 25th and with France-Scotland on Sunday 26th.

Mauls and tries — The first 10 minutes passed without chances, with the two teams confronting each other above all in close scrums with alternating and non-linear outcomes from the point of view of interpretation. The English seem to want to break through with central percussion, but a few too many technical errors penalize them. But in the 13th minute from a foul in the blue ruck, Owen Farrell chooses the touchline 5 meters away, possession is solid for the maul, the blues defend very badly and flanker Jack Willis also unexpectedly finds the road completely open to sign the first try of the match (transformed by Farrell). A couple of English offenses let the Azzurri gain ground, Tommy Allan gave up an easy place, but a confused possession came out of the touchline which ended with a turnover on Danilo Fischetti, imprisoned by the opponents. In the 24th minute, Italy lost captain Michele Lamaro (left thigh) to an injury and was replaced by Manuel Zuliani. In the 28th minute, another 5-metre touch-out infraction costs Lorenzo Cannone the yellow card, which disturbs his opponent in the air. And on the following action after a couple of rejected attempts, the second row Ollie Chessum breaks through a stone’s throw from the posts (and Farrell obviously converts). In spite of a physical exuberance that turns into a certain territorial advantage, England plays really badly: the ideas are quite confused and the implementation decidedly poor. It’s not that Italy does better: compared to the good game played against France a week ago, the step backwards in terms of performance and game is evident. In the 35th minute Max Malins invents the action which sends the half Jack van Poortvliet in goal, but the referee disallows for an obstruction on a blue. Little changes, however, because they were playing on the advantage, so the English return to the classic: touche from 5 meters, a maul that overwhelms the blue pack and this time the honor of touch goes to hooker Jamie George. This time, however, Farrell misses the difficult transformation and goes up 19-0 at the break. See also Six Nations, Italy at last! The first win is against Scotland

Courage — However, the second half begins with Italy finally freeing itself from the chains and in the 44th minute, after the decisive break by Ange Capuozzo who sinks into the 22 opponents, after another couple of attempts stopped illegally, it is Marco Riccioni who goes beyond the defenders and dunk, with Allan transforming. In the 50th minute, however, England returned to touch after 5 metres, the usual maul advancing, the Azzurri put them down irregularly and the referee awarded the inevitable technical try, with a yellow card to Simone Ferrari. In the 57th minute, after almost three years of absence due to a very serious injury, Gloucester flanker Jake Polledri was back in the blue shirt. Italy offers a good action with Pierre Bruno, Ange Capuozzo and Stephen Varney, on which the English buffer. But they can do nothing on Tommaso Menoncello’s break in the 63rd minute, who opens the defense in two, then, on the first recycling, the ball reaches Alessandro Fusco (substituted for and Varney), who breaks a tackle and goes straight in goal (Allan converts ). Italy clearly has a courageous and offensive idea of ​​rugby, it pays off in terms of scoring, but offers good game ideas. The only decent off-shore action from the English comes in the 71st minute, when, finally, instead of going straight with the first centre, scrum-half Alex Mitchell (who came on for van Poortvliet) manages to navigate horizontally in front of the defensive line blue, to then free offload the dive for the flag by the other substitute Henri Arundell (Farrell hits the post and doesn’t convert). It may seem inconsistent with the result, but Italy continues to play better when the ball travels, right up to the end, despite the inevitable decline from Allan, who unfortunately has no alternatives on the bench, with a couple of flashes from Capuozzo sending the panic the English line. Italy closes in attack, testifying to resistance and mentality: England wins, but the Azzurri leave the field with very high heads. See also Benetton plays with the anti-racism shirt. Traoré also protagonist of 38-5 at Zebre

