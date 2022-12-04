The ‘Three Lions’ gave another show of authority to defeat the last African champions 3-0 and secure their place in the top eight of the World Cup. Jordan Henderson’s goal opened the way to England’s victory and buried Senegalese enthusiasm. Harry Kane, who scored for the first time in Qatar 2022, and Bukayo Saka sealed the score.

By force of goals, England moves away from the questions that have accompanied the era of Gareth Southgate and fuels its illusion in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

In four games, he has accumulated 12 goals, more than when he was champion in 1966 and the same as when he was a semifinalist in 2018, his highest number in World Cups. And that only before Senegal was uncovered by his scorer, Harry Kane, without shouting in the group stage.

He does not always shine and even has moments of suffering, as in a good stretch of the first half against Senegal, but he has an oiled idea and the football leadership of Jude Bellingham who, despite his young age of 19, is the engine of the English midfield.

The African champion suffered the fast and deep attacks of the English team and his resistance collapsed with the first goal against. Despite the hardness of the fall, the ‘Leones de la Teranga’ closed a worthy World Cup, in which they reached the round of 16, ousting Ecuador and without the presence of their greatest figure, Sadio Mané.

