Both teams arrive with four points after a victory and a draw in the first two days. At this point they are the favorites to qualify for the next round, but a resounding victory for Croatia could make things difficult for the Czechs.
On Spain It will be seen on Telecinco from 9:00 p.m.
DIRECTV Sports will broadcast the match on Ecuador, Colombia and Peru (14: 00h), Venezuela and Chile (15: 00h) and Argentina (3:00 p.m.). In the penultimate country it can also be seen at the TNT Sports Stadium.
CROATIA – CZECH REPUBLIC: schedule, where to watch it on TV, streaming and possible line-ups
We see how the two teams from Group D arrive, who will play a few hours before England and Scotland on the second day.
In the United States, it can be seen on ESPN in the time bracket between The Angels (12: 00h) and New York (15:00).
On Spain It can be followed on MiTele Plus.
On Mexico it can be followed on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
On Latin America can be followed on DIRECTV Play Deportes, in addition to TNT Sports Go on chili.
The match will allow England to be local. It will be played in one of the largest stadiums in Europe, Wembley, with a capacity for 90,000 spectators.
The last duel between the two teams ended with a Czech victory 2-1 in October 2019.
The English team faces the game with the need to win after the setback they suffered in the match in which they faced Scotland. The English have the necessary players to develop a beautiful, attractive and effective football, but they do not succeed. For example, players like Jadon Sancho have accumulated zero minutes between the first two days of the Euro. If Gareth Southgate wants to redirect the course of this team, he will have to make changes in this game against the Czech Republic, although knowing him will get the same eleven as in the other two games.
The Czech Republic, on the other hand, will have to follow the trend of the first two games and try to scratch at least one point. The dynamics of the Czechs is positive, and although according to the statistics they should have lost the first two days, there they are, with four and a half points already sealed. The state of form of players like Patrick Schick has left all football lovers dazzled by a team that is quite cool.
England: Pickford, Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Phillips, Mount, Rashford, Foden and Kane.
Czech Republic: Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril, Holes, Soucek, Darida, Masopust and Schick.
The game should proceed without too many shocks for an English team, which we hope has improved compared to the match against Scotland:
England 2-0 Czech Republic
