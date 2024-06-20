YoEngland and Denmark They staged a vibrant meeting in the stadium Deutsche Bank Park. The English were going for qualification in group C, while the Danes were looking to recover from the bitter 1-1 draw against Slovenia in the debut.

The gunpowder of the English striker Harry Kane He did not fail and vaccinated the goalkeeper again Casper Schmeichel, who is one of his favorite victims after the passage of both players through the English Premier League.

The gunner of the Bayern Munich They opened the scoring in the 18th minute after a serious defensive error by the Danes, who took a nap and lost the ball at the start. Kane, who came with wet powder, made no mistake in front of goal and scored the partial 1-0.

However, the game was just beginning and the Danes struck after half an hour of play after another error in defense, this time by the English, who executed a throw-in poorly and paid dearly.

The Sporting Lisbon midfielder, Morten Hjulmand, He received the ball and took a shot from more than 25 meters, the ball traced a perfect trajectory, hit the base of the post and slipped into the back of the net before the stretch of Jordan Pickford who could do little against the shot.

England is still not convincing. He didn’t do it against Serbia, whom he beat with a Jude Bellingham header. Nor against Denmark, which made him suffer in the final stretch of the game.

The team trained by Manager Gareth Southgate He showed a very opaque image in his game and ended up calling for time against a Denmark that could not calibrate its aim to sentence the actions.

In the end, a 1-1 draw was won in the match and England postponed its qualification to the round of 16 of the Euro Cup. Group C of the Euro Cup It’s on fire, England is first with 4 points, Slovenia and Denmark They have 2 points and Serbia closes the zone with a single unit.

