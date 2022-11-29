Southgate considered the “Three Lions” match with Wales “fateful”, because it will determine the fate of the two teams in the World Cup.

The English coach said, “Our players have experience in such matches. The spirit of challenge is there, and we must never underestimate the opponent.”

The British newspaper “Mirror” quoted Southgate as saying: “There are 32 teams in the World Cup in Qatar, 26 of them are currently in crisis. It is the World Cup, and every team will do its utmost in this decisive round.”

He continued, “We have to adapt to the current situation in our group, and be strong and calm in order to get past Wales and reach the next stage. You do not play all matches without any pressure, which is an advantage that gives you ambition.”

And about his assessment of the Wales national team, Southgate said: “We are facing a very enthusiastic opponent, and he desperately wants to win against England.”

And Southgate stressed the need to find a balance between “the great victory over Iran and the impasse with the United States. There are no two matches the same. We have to focus on our performance and play well so that we benefit from the lessons of the two previous meetings, while paying attention to the offensive side.”

Strong record