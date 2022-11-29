Southgate considered the “Three Lions” match with Wales “fateful”, because it will determine the fate of the two teams in the World Cup.
The English coach said, “Our players have experience in such matches. The spirit of challenge is there, and we must never underestimate the opponent.”
The British newspaper “Mirror” quoted Southgate as saying: “There are 32 teams in the World Cup in Qatar, 26 of them are currently in crisis. It is the World Cup, and every team will do its utmost in this decisive round.”
He continued, “We have to adapt to the current situation in our group, and be strong and calm in order to get past Wales and reach the next stage. You do not play all matches without any pressure, which is an advantage that gives you ambition.”
And about his assessment of the Wales national team, Southgate said: “We are facing a very enthusiastic opponent, and he desperately wants to win against England.”
And Southgate stressed the need to find a balance between “the great victory over Iran and the impasse with the United States. There are no two matches the same. We have to focus on our performance and play well so that we benefit from the lessons of the two previous meetings, while paying attention to the offensive side.”
Strong record
- The England national team relies on its record against its Welsh neighbor, who came out defeated from the last six confrontations, including one in the 2016 European Cup finals (1-2 in the first round), and the last of which was a 0-3 friendly in October 2020.
- The England national team, seeking to win the title for the second time in its history, after 1966, has the best chance of qualifying, as a draw with Wales suffices it to officially advance to the next round, regardless of the outcome of the match between America and Iran.
- On the other hand, the task of Wales, who is participating in the World Cup for the second time in its history, seems to be the most difficult to pass the group stage, as he must beat England by 4 goals, without looking to meet the other in the group, in order to equal him in the balance of 4 points, and outperform him by a margin. Objectives.
