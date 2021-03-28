England head coach Gareth Southgate suggested that the players of the national team abandon their presence on social networks. Sky Sports reported.

According to the expert, at the moment the platforms do not control the situation related to racist insults. “The players enter the dressing room after the match and pick up the phone. At this point, they are vulnerable and haggard. What will they see there? ” Added Southgate.

The coach also noted that at the time of the gathering of the national English team, he is trying to distance himself from social networks and the media. In his opinion, the absence of negativity has a positive impact.

On March 26, it was reported that West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen was forced to apologize for the racist tweet. The striker made the publication at the age of 15, but the club and the FA is only now investigating.