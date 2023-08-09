Manchester (AFP)

English clubs have spent more than one billion pounds ($1.3 billion) on new signings this summer, in preparation for the new Premier League soccer season that starts on Friday.

And after he was around the corner from winning the title for the first time since 2004 and during the days of French coach Arsene Wenger, Arsenal’s level of ambition rose and was active in the summer transfer market to the point that it became the club’s biggest spender after it crossed the threshold of 200 million pounds sterling to include Declan Rice, German Kai Havertz and Dutchman Yurien Timber.

Manchester United, Newcastle, Liverpool and Chelsea clubs were also active in the transfer market, looking for a place among the top four, and thus qualifying for the Champions League, which the last two miss after finishing last season in the fifth and twelfth places, respectively.

And Manchester City, who won the Premier League, Cup and Champions League treble, remains the most difficult number and the most likely candidate to become the first team to win the league title for four consecutive seasons.

Arsenal was City’s surprise opponent for the league title last season, and even held the lead for a long time before stumbling in the last meters and contenting itself with the runner-up.

Rice’s determination to join Arsenal, despite Manchester City’s interest in his services, showed that the “gunners” are on an upward trajectory, and Spanish coach Mikel Arteta’s team may seriously be able to overthrow the “Citizens” from their throne.

Arsenal was forced to spend a record amount in the history of the London club to sign Rice from neighbors West Ham for 105 million pounds.

With this huge amount, Arsenal fans expect a lot from the 24-year-old, who will take over the task of managing the midfield and securing the delivery of the ball to a talented group of young strikers.

After his attempt to bring England captain Harry Kane to Old Trafford failed, Manchester United decided to put his trust in the youth factor, by signing Danish Rasmus Hollund (20 years) from Italian Atalanta.

Questions and exclamations were raised about United’s decision to spend 64 million pounds on a young player who did not cost Atalanta more than 17 million just a year ago.

Hollund scored nine goals in his only season in Serie A, but it is his six goals in six international matches that really draw attention, impress and give an indication of his capabilities.

Hollund has a great physique, amazing speed, and his Scandinavian roots made him a point of comparison to Manchester City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

Croatian Joshko Gvardiol was the most prominent deal concluded by Manchester City this summer, including the international center of defense from Leipzig, Germany, for 78 million pounds sterling.

The 21-year-old giant shone during his country’s journey to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar at the end of last year, but he now faces strong competition at the “Etihad Stadium”, because he will be among six defenders who are able to occupy the center of defense in the squad of Spanish coach Pep Guardiola.

After a disappointing season, in which he finished outside the Champions League places by finishing fifth, it became clear that Liverpool really needed to renew the blood of the midfield.

Coach Jurgen Klopp resorted to Hungarian international Dominik Suboslay by signing him from Leipzig, Germany, after paying the $76 million penalty clause.

Alongside the other newcomer, Argentine world champion Alexis McAllister, the 22-year-old will be the addition that secures dynamism in the “Reds” midfield, but Club’s team still needs more reinforcement to fill the void left by the departure of captain Jordan Henderson, Brazilian Fabinho, Alex Chamberlain. Guinean Naby Keita and James Milner.

Suboslay scored 20 goals in 91 games for Leipzig since joining him from Austrian Salzburg in January 2021 during the winter transfer window.

The huge deals concluded by Saudi clubs this summer posed a threat to all clubs in Europe, including the largest English clubs.

Klopp expressed his concern about the harmful repercussions of the Saudi attack on the big stars, appealing to the football authorities to find a solution at a time when European clubs are witnessing the exodus of their players to the Gulf Kingdom.