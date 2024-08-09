London (AFP)

England Under-21 coach Lee Carsley has been appointed interim manager of the Three Lions, the Football Association has announced.

Gareth Southgate resigned as England manager after eight years following the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain last month.

Carsley could now follow in the footsteps of Southgate, who coached the Under-21s before taking over the senior team.

The 50-year-old begins his tenure with Nations League games against Ireland and Finland in September and could stay in charge for longer depending on how quickly the FA search for Southgate’s successor.

Carsley won 40 caps for the Republic of Ireland as a player, in addition to more than 300 Premier League appearances for Blackburn, Coventry, Everton and Birmingham.

He led the England Under-21 team in 2023 to their first European Championship title since 1984.

“It is an honour to take over as interim manager of England,” the new coach said.

“My main priority is to ensure continuity and our goal will be to qualify for the first level of the European Nations League,” he added.

England will also face Greece in the second tier of the UEFA Nations League, after being relegated in the last edition of the competition in 2022.

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter and current Newcastle boss Eddie Howe were among the other names linked with the Three Lions job.

German coach Jurgen Klopp has rejected the idea of ​​a quick return to England after leaving Liverpool, while Spaniard Pep Guardiola has dismissed speculation he could take charge when his contract with Manchester City expires at the end of the current season.