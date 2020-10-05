The British authorities have changed their minds about Venezuelan gold, which is stored in the Bank of England, and a new turn has been outlined in the case. This happened after the Court of Appeal of England on Monday, October 5, ruled in favor of the Central Bank of Venezuela. Reuters…

Related materials

It is clarified that the earlier decision of the High Court of London, which called the leader of the Venezuelan opposition Juan Guaidó the unconditional president of the South American country, was canceled and thus deprived the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro of access to billions of dollars in bullion.

The court has now decided to clarify the status of relations between the UK and Venezuela in order to see if London recognizes the fact that Maduro is still exercising presidential powers. Given that Guaido is recognized as the head of state. There is no talk of returning gold to one side or the other.

The Bank of England stores Venezuelan gold bars with a total weight of 31 tons. The country’s authorities have repeatedly tried to return them back, but each time they were refused. For example, in 2018 London refused to give away gold because he thought that Maduro could seize state property and use it for his own needs.

Now the official position of Venezuela is as follows: gold is needed to transfer it to the UN development program. From her, the authorities of the Bolivarian Republic want to receive help in the fight against coronavirus: medicines, food and medical equipment.