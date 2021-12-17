Guardiola was forced, earlier on Friday, to cancel the press conference on the sidelines of the match after a questionable test. But after he underwent a BCR test for the second time, his negative result was confirmed.

This confrontation is one of five matches in the English Premier League that are still scheduled to take place this weekend, due to a series of postponements due to the rapid rise in the number of Corona cases in Britain.

Pep confirmed that one of his players had tested positive in recent days and said: “Everyone is ready, only Ferran (Torres of Spain) is absent (due to injury).”

He also confirmed the return of Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo after being suspended for accumulating cards to miss the sweeping 7-0 win against Leeds United on Tuesday, and he will be “ready with everyone to play.”

Guardiola was last seen in public on Wednesday, when he represented City during the announcement of the retirement of his former Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, 33, at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona due to problems in his heart, after he had arrived in Catalonia at the beginning of the season after 10 years spent in the stadium. Union in Manchester.

The 50-year-old Spanish coach, whose mother died of the virus last year, expressed the need for his players and people in general to maintain high levels of caution.

He said earlier this week: “I am worried, not because we will cancel or postpone the league, but because the virus is in the community and people are suffering.”

He added: “Some people, the crews here, have contracted corona, and we spoke with the players almost every day, and we told them to be careful – stay safe, stay healthy, (wear) masks, and maintain social distancing.”

Manchester City leads the standings with 41 points, one point ahead of its direct chaser, Liverpool, and 4 points from Chelsea, the third.